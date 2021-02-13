Alleged killer Jaylan Jashad Ray sported a big grin as he was led into magistrate court for a hearing Feb. 5 by Sgt. Jerry Meadows. Ray, 22, is charged with shooting 17-year-old D’Shunti Kyanni Hunter and dumping her body in the Unionville Cemetery where it was found Jan. 10.
Ray was denied bond by Judge Kathy Martin. He is charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.
Photo: Walter Geiger
Alleged killer all smiles at hearing
