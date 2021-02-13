/Unitedbank
LC’s Horton returns to UK as strength coach

Walter Geiger
in Sports
Saturday, February 13. 2021
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops announced last week that Barnesville native and LC grad Rafael Horton would return to the program as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

For the past two years, Horton was at West Virginia as assistant head coach for strength and conditioning. He has held a similar job at Troy.

“I’m excited to be back at UK. To me, it’s all about the players and I’m looking forward to working and developing this team and, most importantly, helping them reach their goals,” Horton said.

Horton is the son of Bennie and Vivadon Horton of Barnesville.
