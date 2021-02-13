Man who allegedly drove through cemetery busted

LCSO investigators have made an arrest in connection with damage done to the Crawley Cemetery on Old Hwy. 41 at its intersection with Brown Springs Road.
Originally, thought to be vandalism, the damage was determined to be from a vehicle that ran through the cemetery. Vehicle parts were located and collected for matching. Shortly after print and online coverage last week, multiple tips were received about a possible suspect.
“We located the truck involved covered in tarps in the backyard of a home on Brown Springs Road and that led to the arrest,” sheriff Brad White said.
On Feb. 5, Sgt. Jeremy Haire arrested 31-year-old Justin Leon Evans in connection with the case. He is charged with failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object(s) and failure to report an accident with damage.
