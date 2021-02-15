Mrs. Eloise Evelyn Burge, age 81, of Barnesville, passed away February 8, 2021, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.
She was born to the late Otto Collett and Naomi Phares Collett in Elkins, West Virginia on August 3, 1939. Eloise was a member of Rock Springs Church in Milner and Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Barnesville. As the wife of a Methodist minister, Eloise served the church in many roles over the years including pianist, secretary, choir member, and soloist. Lovingly known as “Mimi” by her grandchildren, Eloise loved spending time with her family and was passionate about reading, studying, and living God’s Word. Eloise will be remembered for her welcoming warmth; she never met a stranger. Her door was always open with a seat at her table and a large glass of sweet tea. Eloise loved all flowers, whether it was a picture, fresh cut, or growing in her yard. She had a smile that would light up a room and will be missed by all who loved her. Though she has now taken her place in the heavenly choir, her family will carry forward her legacy of faith and love in their hearts until they meet again.
In addition to her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by her brother, David Collett, sister, Helen Collett, and brother-in-law, Richard Daetwyler.
She is survived by her husband Rev. Lawrence Burge of 59 years of marriage, four (4) sons and their wives, Ed Burge, Barnesville, GA, Greg & Gay Ann Burge, Carrollton, GA, Steve & Debbie Burge, Griffin, GA, and Joe & Tammy Burge, Dawsonville, GA; sisters and a brother-in-law: Edie Daetwyler, Blue Ridge, GA, Debbie & Ronald Carder, Chesapeake, VA; brothers and sisters-in-law: Neal & Darlene Collett, Elkins WVA, Frank & Carol Collett, Elkins, WVA, Gloria Ware Collett, WVA; 18 plus grandchildren, a multitude of great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, February 20, 2021, 1:00-2:00 p.m., at the Moody Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, GA.
A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with, Rev. Richard Winn, Pastor Mike Burge and Chaplain Jennifer James officiating.