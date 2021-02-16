/Unitedbank
Margretta Sargent

Tuesday, February 16. 2021
Mrs. Margretta Sargent, age 90, of Milner, GA, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at home.

Mrs. Sargent was born to the late J. and M. Harris of Newport News, VA. Mrs. Sargent is preceded in death by her husband: Robert; her daughter: Robin; and her siblings: William, Euzelia, Ruth, Lonnie, Fletcher, and Nita.

Mrs. Sargent is survived by her children: Valerie, Robert, Lyn, and Desiree; grandchildren: Edward, Timothy and Atlee and great-grandchildren: Jeremiah, Robin, Hezekiah, and Tabitha; nephews and nieces: William, Sheila, Annette and Lawrence.

A Zoom funeral service, officiated by Jehovah’s Witnesses, was held January 16, 2021.

The body was prepared for cremation by Georgia Cremation, LLC.

Mrs. Sargent is interned beside her husband, at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
