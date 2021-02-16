Skip to first row site navigation
After contentious hearing, county okays solar farm
The hearing on the solar panel array drew a large crowd Tuesday night. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
After contentious hearing, county okays solar farm
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Tuesday, February 16. 2021
After a long, contentious public hearing Tuesday night, the Lamar County commission voted to approve a solar farm consisting of 83,000 panels on approximately 132.61 acres north of Milner.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
