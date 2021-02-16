/Unitedbank
The hearing on the solar panel array drew a large crowd Tuesday night. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

After contentious hearing, county okays solar farm

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, February 16. 2021
After a long, contentious public hearing Tuesday night, the Lamar County commission voted to approve a solar farm consisting of 83,000 panels on approximately 132.61 acres north of Milner.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
