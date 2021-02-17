A 35-year-old Milner woman is dead after she fell asleep in a truck and was left there overnight Feb. 11 by her boyfriend.
The body of Meagan McNair, 35, is being autopsied to determine a cause of death.
McNair's boyfriend Jerry Spires, 35, reported she was asleep when they arrived at their home at 246 Old Alabama Road, Milner that night so he put a blanket over her and left her in the truck overnight. He said he checked on her Friday morning before he left for work. When he returned from work, she was still in the truck and he could not wake her so her drove her to Upson Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Lamar coroner Clay Tillery reported Wednesday he sent the body to the state crime lab for autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.
Weather records show the temperature dropped to only 55 degrees the night McNair was left in the truck.
According to tax records, the property at 246 Old Alabama Road is owned by Jerry and Sheila Spires.
More to follow...
File photo of property at 246 Old Alabama Road dated 2020 from tax assessors website.
Milner woman left overnight in truck dies
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks