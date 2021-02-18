Mrs. Ethel Estelle Blalock Garrison, age 86, of Barnesville, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Mrs. Garrison was born on Friday, January 18, 1935 to the late T. J. Blalock and the late Ida Belle Faulkner Blalock Reeves. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Guerry Garrison; second husband, Randy Garrison; sister, Eloise Dorsey; brother-in-law, Jerome Garrison. Ethel retired from William Carter Company as an Inspector and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Ethel is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, George & Linda Garrison, Kenneth & Mary Garrison, Chip & Christy Garrison, Matthew & Lyn Garrison; grandchildren, Meggie, Anna, Brandy, Justin, Walt, Levi, Elom, Laney, Courtney, Madison; 17 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Leon & Mary Jane Blalock; brother-in-law and wife, Earl & Harriett Garrison; sister-in-law, JoBeth Berrier.
Ethel leaves a strong legacy of faith in Christ and love for family and friends. Her bold witness, which long ago pointed her sons to Jesus, gives all who love her the peace of knowing that she is now present with Him.
A memorial service for Ethel will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Reverend Garth Forster and Dr. Benny Tate officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the First Baptist Church of Barnesville Building Fund, 200 Zebulon St. Barnesville, GA. 30204 or to the Rock Springs Church Building Fund, 219 Rock Springs Rd. Milner, GA. 30257.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Garrison family.