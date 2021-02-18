/Unitedbank
Lady Trojans to host state tourney game Feb. 23

Walter Geiger
Thursday, February 18. 2021
The LC Lady Trojans finished second in Region 3AA and drew a #2 seed for the state Class AA basketball tournament.

Lamar will host a first round game Feb. 23. They will play the #3 seed from Region 2AA.

Region 3AA did not play a region tournament. Region 2AA is playing a region playoff. LC's opponent will be determined Saturday night.

The top four teams from 2AA going into their tournament were East Laurens, Woodville-Tompkins, Toombs County and Vidalia.

