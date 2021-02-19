The early childcare program at LCHS has established a mock childcare lab and needs various items for its project-based learning initiatives.
Essential needs include shelves. book storage, mats, a baby crib, high chair, toys, baby walkers, car seats of various sizes, a child-size table set and other related items.
If you can help, contact Princess Banks at 770.358.8641 or e-mail [email protected]
Donations needed for LC’s mock childcare lab
