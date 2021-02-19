Two killers convicted in Lamar County will appear in court before Judge Tommy Wilson March 2 seeking new trials.
Levievius T. Eleby’s effort to get a new trial has been brewing for some time and delayed at least twice due to COVID.
Eleby was part of a robbing crew that hit the home of Danavan Bussey on Westchester Drive at 4 a.m. Dec. 5, 2010. Court testimony indicated Eleby and Bussey were competitors in the local marijuana sales market.
Eleby shot Bussey with a .22 pistol. Shameik Spinks then shot him with a shotgun. Both are serving life sentences for murder and multiple additional counts. Eleby is locked away at Telfair State Prison. Spinks is housed at Smith State Prison.
A third member of the crew, Bryce Arsenio Smith, cut a deal and testified against Eleby and Spinks. His record was apparently expunged because he is not listed as a past or current offender by the Department of Corrections.
Also seeking a new trial is Ronald Eugene Smith who lay in wait for Charles Graves Adams and shot him in the face with a high-powered rifle on Jan. 30, 2009. Adams died on the front porch of his Grove Street home and was buried in a pauper’s grave.
Williams, who got a life sentence, is now housed at Wheeler Correctional Facility. He testified that he killed Adams after a night of using meth and watching porn with his wife.
Ronald Eugene Smith (left) and Levievius T. Eleby (File photos)
Two convicted killers seek new trials
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks