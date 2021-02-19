/Unitedbank
BBQ & Blues set for April 16-17

Friday, February 19. 2021
Barring a severe breakout of COVID-19 or a shutdown order, the Barnesville BBQ & Blues Festival is a go for April 16-17. There are at least 35 barbecue teams expected for a Georgia BBQ Association sanctioned competition.

Taster’s Alley will return. Revelers can pay $7, sample multiple BBQ offerings and vote on which is the best.

Ancillary competitions for the teams and the public will include best wings, best dessert and best Bloody Mary. The entry fee is $25. First place will receive $100 with second place getting $50 and third place $25.

There will be free live music Friday and Saturday. Volunteers are needed. For more information or to volunteer, call 770.358.5884.
