Photo: Walter Geiger

Updated: Lady Trojans fall 51-48

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, February 23. 2021
Updated: 11 hours ago
The LC Lady Trojans blew early leads of 10 and eight points by wilting under the press, failing to block out and mishandling the ball and lost 51-48 to the Swainsboro Tigers in the first round of the Class AA state basketball tournament here Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-9) move on to face the winner of the Putnam County-Early County game in round two. LC finished 17-6.

Quarter-by-quarter scoring from the game.

End 1st qtr: LC 15 Sw 7

Halftime: LC 25 Sw 22

End 3rd qtr.: LC 38 Sw 38

FINAL: Sw: 51 LC 48
