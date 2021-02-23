The LC Lady Trojans blew early leads of 10 and eight points by wilting under the press, failing to block out and mishandling the ball and lost 51-48 to the Swainsboro Tigers in the first round of the Class AA state basketball tournament here Tuesday night.
The Tigers (11-9) move on to face the winner of the Putnam County-Early County game in round two. LC finished 17-6.
Quarter-by-quarter scoring from the game.
End 1st qtr: LC 15 Sw 7
Halftime: LC 25 Sw 22
End 3rd qtr.: LC 38 Sw 38
FINAL: Sw: 51 LC 48
Photo: Walter Geiger
