Star Tamya Blasingame (12) and the rest of the Lady Trojans will host the Swainsboro Tigers in the first round of the Class AA state basketball tournament here tonight. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Tigers (10-9, 6-6) are the number three seed from Region 2AA. LC (17-5, 10-2) is the number two seed from Region 3AA.
The Lady Trojans are ranked #7 in the latest Sandy’s Spiel poll. Swainsboro is unranked. The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of the Putnam County-Early County game in round two. Early County is ranked #1 in the state.
Check back tonight for quarter-by-quarter scoring from the game.
End 1st qtr: LC 15 SW 7
Halftime: LC 25 Sw 22
End 3rd qtr.: LC 38 SE 38
FINAL:
Photo: Walter Geiger
