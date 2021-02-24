Lamar County investigators and the district attorney’s office have asked the state crime lab to expedite toxicology testing on a 35-year-old woman who died after being left in a pickup truck for an extending period by her boyfriend.
Lamar coroner Clay Tillery sent the body of Meagan Nichole McNair to the crime lab for autopsy.
The late Meagan Nichole McNair
Investigators awaiting toxicology report in death of woman left overnight in truck
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks