A strike team from the Lamar County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants early Feb. 25 at the residence of Willie Floyd Perdue at 227 Warner Road, a known drug house.
Nine people were arrested and quantities of drugs seized.
Perdue, 51, was charged with sale of meth, party to a crime and disorderly house.
Others arrested were:
Sierra Collins, 25, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Perry Hubbard, 41, possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug related objects.
James Grady McDaniel, 42, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
Alton Chambliss, 41, possession of meth. Chambliss is also a fugitive from another county.
Roxie Watson, 69, outstanding warrants in Cherokee County.
Briana Norton, 32, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bryant Chute, 27, possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects.
Lyndi Rentz, 37, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule II narcotics and obstruction of officers.
