By Walter Geiger
The date rape drug GHB may have been involved in the death of 35-year-old Meagan Nichole McNair who died after being left in the cab of a pickup truck for an extended period by a man, originally described as her boyfriend, who has now been arrested.
Jerry Odell Spires, 53, was arrested Feb. 26 on one count of concealing the death of another.
Jerry Odell Spires is led into magistrate court Feb. 26. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
