The LC Diamond Trojans dropped two games played last week. LC is now 1-3 for the young season.
On Feb. 22, Lamar fell 9-8 to Stratford Academy at Aldora Field in a matchup they led 7-4 after three innings. Tanner Patterson took the loss for LC. He struck out four but his defense committed five errors behind him.
Nathaniel Tidwell led LC with three hits and four RBIs.
On Feb. 24, the Diamond Trojans fell 9-1 to Putnam County on the road. Patterson had two hits and drove in the lone LC run. Ayden Hollis also had two hits.
LC played at ACE in Macon Monday and hosts Crawford County here Thursday.
Diamond Trojans drop two
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks