(A link to the online survey is inside this open post.)
The school board is seeking input into the upcoming decision on the 2021-22 school calendar. The options being considered are:
Option 1: Earlier completion (May 20), reduced "Winter Break"
Teacher workday Tuesday, January 4, 2022
School starts Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Winter Break Monday, February 21, 2022
Teacher workday Tuesday, February 22, 2022
LAST STUDENT DAY Friday, May 20, 2022
LAST TEACHER DAY Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Option 2: Later Completion (May 27), full week of "Winter Break"
Teacher workday Wednesday, January 5, 2022
School starts Thursday, January 6, 2022
Winter Break Monday, February 21 - Friday Feb 25, 2022
Teacher workday Monday, March 21, 2022
LAST STUDENT DAY Friday, May 27, 2022
LAST TEACHER DAY Thursday, June 2, 2022
