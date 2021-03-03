/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: School calendar survey

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, March 3. 2021
Updated: 7 hours ago
Comment (1)
(A link to the online survey is inside this open post.)

The school board is seeking input into the upcoming decision on the 2021-22 school calendar. The options being considered are:

Option 1: Earlier completion (May 20), reduced "Winter Break"
Teacher workday Tuesday, January 4, 2022
School starts Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Winter Break Monday, February 21, 2022
Teacher workday Tuesday, February 22, 2022
LAST STUDENT DAY Friday, May 20, 2022
LAST TEACHER DAY Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Option 2: Later Completion (May 27), full week of "Winter Break"
Teacher workday Wednesday, January 5, 2022
School starts Thursday, January 6, 2022
Winter Break Monday, February 21 - Friday Feb 25, 2022
Teacher workday Monday, March 21, 2022
LAST STUDENT DAY Friday, May 27, 2022
LAST TEACHER DAY Thursday, June 2, 2022




To cast your vote, click HERE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Charlie Muise on 03/03/21 at 11:05 AM
I wish they'd consider starting later in the summer. These first week of August starts are ridiculous. How much does it cost to cool those buildings then? Many summer programs (internships, contract jobs, camps) are not over by then. It really impacts some kids, especially at the high school level.
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette