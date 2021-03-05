William "Billy" Osborne

Billy passed away at home on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020. He died of complications due to a long-term illness. He was 70 years old.
He was the son of Elsie and Luther Osborne of Barnesville.
Billy was a long-time resident of Barnesville and graduated from Gordon Military High School before moving to The Rock, where he resided at the time of his death. He was an authority of vintage Coca Cola items and an avid Coca Cola collector. He was also a passionate, long time, Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast.
He is survived by his sister, Becky Osborne Bumgarner and her husband Ralph, of Lakeland, FL, two nieces, 3 great nieces, and one great nephew. All are residents of Florida.
Due to the Corona-19 virus and the dangers of traveling, no service has been planned at this time.