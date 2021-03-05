********************
NOTICE:
This story and photo(s) are under copyright. They may not be republished or disseminated in any form or format - including social media - without explicit permission.
*********************
A woman in a silver Honda allegedly driving south in the northbound lane of Hwy. 341 caused serious injuries to a local man after colliding with his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck Friday night.
LCSO dispatch received multiple calls about the wrong way driver before impact near Zebulon Road in Milner.
An AirLife chopper landed in the northbound lane and flew the driver of the pickup to a trauma center with serious injuries.
The driver of the Honda was being questioned by state troopers and the investigation is ongoing.
More to follow....
Photo compilation: Walter Geiger
Wrong way driver crash on 341
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks