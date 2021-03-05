/Unitedbank
Updated: Wrong way driver crash on four-lane

Walter Geiger
Friday, March 5. 2021
A woman in a silver Honda allegedly driving south in the northbound lane of Ga. Hwy. 7 caused serious injuries to a local man after colliding with the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck he was riding in Friday night.

LCSO dispatch received multiple calls about the wrong way driver before impact near Zebulon Road in Milner.

An AirLife chopper landed in the northbound lane and flew a passenger in the pickup to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda was being questioned by state troopers and the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: Family members have identified the injured man as Nathan Suggs of Barnesville. He was flown to Grady in Atlanta with severe head trauma.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Felicia Giacalone Whatley of 378 Colquitt Street in Thomaston. She told officers at the scene she had moved to Griffin. Whatley is in the Lamar County jail charged with DUI (drugs/alcohol), driving on the wrong side of the road and reckless driving. More charges are expected.


#1 Elizabeth Edmonson on 03/07/21 at 06:19 PM
My prayers go out to the family I grew up with Nate and this hurts he is only a fewonths older than myself..i couldnt imagine what the families are going through.
