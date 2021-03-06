Local attorney Karen Martin died overnight Friday. She was the widow of Harold Martin with whom she shared a thriving law practice which she continued to run after his death.
She was also a top administrator at Gordon during the transition to the University System of Georgia. The Martins also operated The Depot Restaurant in the Barnesville Depot and were instrumental in rehabilitating the structure.
Funeral services are pending.
Karen Martin
