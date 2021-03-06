/Unitedbank
Karen Martin

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Obituaries
Saturday, March 6. 2021
Local attorney Karen Martin died overnight Friday. She was the widow of Harold Martin with whom she shared a thriving law practice which she continued to run after his death.

She was also a top administrator at Gordon during the transition to the University System of Georgia. The Martins also operated The Depot Restaurant in the Barnesville Depot and were instrumental in rehabilitating the structure.

Funeral services are pending.
