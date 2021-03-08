/Unitedbank
Pike student killed in Upson ATV crash

Monday, March 8. 2021
Pike County High School student Riley Nuce died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident on Sunday, March 7. He was a 16-year-old student and his classmates and staff at the high school mourned his passing Monday.

Riley was riding a Polaris ATV in Upson County with his younger brother who was riding another ATV. The Polaris overturned in a field off Andrews Chapel Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Riley was a Team Lead at Chick-Fil-A in Griffin.

Riley is the son of Diane and Chad Nuce. Chad is a partner in the law firm of Pasley, Nuce, Mallory & Davis.
