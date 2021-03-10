This is the last week of early voting prior to the March 16 special election. On the ballot are the ESPLOST referendum and the vote to choose a successor to late chief magistrate judge Karen Rhyne Henson.
The candidates in the magistrate race are Arthur English, Paul Kunst, Jeff Mason and Shannon Williamson.
Advance ballots may be cast daily at the elections office in the courthouse annex through Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
As of Monday, elections superintendent Anita Reid and her staff had served 632 early voters and mailed out 74 absentee ballots of which 28 had been returned.
Early voting ends Friday
