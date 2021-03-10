Music lineup for BBQ & Blues set

The performers for the BBQ & Blues concert Friday, April 16 have been set. All music this year will take place at the small stage behind United Bank near the drive-thru windows.
Barnesville’s own Caleb Anthony will open the show at 5 p.m. followed by Wes Robinson and Jesse Dickinson. The feature act is a local band called The Furlough. They will take the stage at 8 p.m.
Friday is family fun night at the festival. The kids park will be open with unlimited inflatables with a $7 armband. Bungee is $8 per jump. Visitors can sample competition barbecue along Taster’s Alley for $5 and vote for their favorites.
There will also be a community cook off for backyard grill masters and their crews. The categories are best wings, best dessert and best Bloody Mary. The entry fee is $25 and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
The backdrop for all the fun will be a Georgia BBQ Association sanctioned cook-off which will bring professional cook teams from around the southeast to town.
Sponsors are needed. To sign up or get more information, call the chamber office at 770.358.5884.
