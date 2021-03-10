The LC Lady Trojans, ranked #7 in the latest eurosports.com Class AA poll, notched two region wins on the local soccer pitch last week.
On Tuesday, LC hosted Monticello in a cold, driving rain and rolled to a 6-0 win. Freshman Cara Bishop led LC with two goals while Kaylah Grammer, Alaina Cato, Vanessia Byrd and Samiya Smith had one goal each.
Paige Mayfield had one save in the net for Lamar.
On Friday, the Lady Trojans routed Washington County 10-0. Bishop again had two goals as did Grammer and Samiya Smith. Scoring single goals were Cato, Byrd, Macy Smith and Maci-Lauren Lanier.
Mayfield again had one save for LC. Bishop, Cato and Samiya Smith each had assists for the locals.
The Lady Trojans battle #6 Bleckley County on the road in Cochran Friday night. Both are region matches.
Junior varsity:
The Lady Trojan JV team traveled to Jones County Wednesday and won 10-0. Samiya Smith had the hat trick with three points to lead LC. Bishop and Mackenzie Sherritt had two goals each while Ally Bloxham, Byrd and Lanier had one goal apiece.
Standout freshman defender Deshunna Bowles (17) battling for a ball with a WACO player in Friday’s match which LC won 10-0. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
#7 Lady Trojans battle #6 Bleckley County Friday night
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks