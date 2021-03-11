From Anna Lewis, MCSO:
On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the principal at Mary Persons High School in reference to terroristic threats towards a teacher. The threats were discovered in an email conversation that had been flagged by the school system's Net Ref, between two students, 17 year old Caleb Cooper and 17 year old Alexia Lassor.
Cooper and Lassor have been charged with terroristic threats and acts. Both have turned themselves into the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and were released on bond. They are also suspended from school pending a school tribunal.
Alexia Lassor (left) and Caleb Cooper
Updated: Two teens arrested for allegedly threatening MP teacher
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks