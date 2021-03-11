/Unitedbank
Firefighters work to cut a driver from a Honda sedan at the scene (top). The Honda had severe damage to the front end (bottom). (Photos: Walter Geiger)

Multiple injuries in Hwy. 36 crash

Walter Geiger
Thursday, March 11. 2021
Three people were transported Thursday morning following a head-on collision on Hwy. 36 East at its intersection with Eady Creek Road.

The driver of a Honda had to be cut out of his vehicle by firefighters. He was life flighted to a trauma center from an LZ near Liberty Hill Road.

A second vehicle, a white SUV, was in Eady Creek. Details were sketchy. There were reports of a third vehicle involved.

Traffic was snarled in the area for some time.

The 8:15 a.m. crash was the second in this location in the last week.

More to follow...
