Nancy Faye Torbert Broadway

Mrs. Nancy Faye Torbert Broadaway, age 74, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Broadaway, a native of Barnesville, was born on Saturday, November 23, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Homer H. Torbert and the late Julie Renee Williams Torbert. Nancy is also preceded in death by her husband, Grady Broadaway; brothers, Jerry Torbert & Terry Torbert. She was a dedicated employee to Goggans Florist and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. Nancy was extremely devoted to her family & friends.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Judy Torbert Walker; nephew and his wife, John & Karen Walker; niece and her husband, Meredith & Chris Chase; great nephew, Gabe Chase; great niece, Claire Chase; 1st cousins, Dorothy Patrick, Lurlene Jones; 2nd cousins, Thomas Torbert, Johnny Torbert, Rick Williams, Cristy Caldwell; her extended family at Goggans Florist.
A funeral service for Mrs. Nancy Broadaway will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Broadaway family.