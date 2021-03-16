Wednesday's vaccination site changed due to weather

Wednesday's DPH COVID-19 vaccination site is being relocated (for this week only) from SRE to the school bus barn on Roberta Drive near Trojan Field.
The move is being made due to the threat of severe weather Wednesday.
Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.. The process will take a little longer at the bus barn due to space requirements.
For more information, call 770.358.1483.
