Paul Kunst narrowly out polled Jeff Mason in today's vote and the two will head to a runoff April 13. ESPLOST passed.
Voter turnout was 16.75%
THE PREVIOUS NUMBERS RELEASED BY THE ELECTIONS OFFICE INADVERTENTLY EXCLUDED MILNER.
CHIEF MAGISTRATE:
Brutz English: 364
Paul Kunst: 820
Jeff Mason: 775
Shannon Williamson: 240
E-SPLOST:
Yes: 1339
No: 769
The candidates for chief magistrate are (l-r) Brutz English, Paul Kunst, Jeff Mason and Shannon Williamson. (File)
