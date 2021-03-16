/Unitedbank
The candidates for chief magistrate are (l-r) Brutz English, Paul Kunst, Jeff Mason and Shannon Williamson. (File)

Updated: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS: Kunst, Mason head to runoff; ESPLOST passes

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, March 16. 2021
Updated: 5 hours ago
Paul Kunst narrowly out polled Jeff Mason in today's vote and the two will head to a runoff April 13. ESPLOST passed.

Voter turnout was 16.75%

THE PREVIOUS NUMBERS RELEASED BY THE ELECTIONS OFFICE INADVERTENTLY EXCLUDED MILNER.

CHIEF MAGISTRATE:

Brutz English: 364

Paul Kunst: 820

Jeff Mason: 775

Shannon Williamson: 240

E-SPLOST:

Yes: 1339

No: 769

