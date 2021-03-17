Large teams of volunteers will take to the streets Saturday to participate in the reborn Great Day of Service Saturday. The action begins at 9 a.m. with a send-off at Summers Field Park.
Volunteers will attack multiple projects including a sock drive for LC schools; cleaning and organizing at the Lamar Arts Depot; building cubbies at the Boys & Girls Club; roof repair and ramp work in conjunction with Ramps of Love at a home on Washington Street; fencing and repairs at New Life Anointed Ministries; pressure washing at the health department; assembling sensory kits at the primary school; street beautification on College Drive; kennel cleaning at Dolly Goodpuppy Society; cleaning at Nellie’s Park behind the E.P. Roberts Center and house repair projects along Mill Street.
Bringing back the service event is the brainchild of Jeremy Monroe of the Gordon faculty.
The planning committee also includes Jessica Traylor, Alisha Small, Genevieve Chan, Kellie Mercer, Dorothy Carter, Cyndi McDonald, Niall Matthieson, Patsy Fountain, Jason Teal, Andy King, Joe Andrews, Eddie Felton, Nancy Dadd, Ryran Traylor, Ulanda BArkley, Graquetta Harris, Linda Olivier, James Butler, Andy Marlowe, Don Mapp and Britt Gaylor.
Volunteers are needed and welcomed. Contact any committee member or call Monroe at 678.359.5887 for more information.
Great Day of Service set for Saturday here
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks