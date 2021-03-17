/Unitedbank
Sammy Blue performs at BBQ & Blues 2010. (File)

Sammy Blue has died

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, March 17. 2021
Sammy Blue, one of the earliest performers at and supporters of Barnesville’s BBQ & Blues Festival, died March 7. He had suffered heart issues and had cancer.

Nicknamed by Muddy Waters himself as ‘The Crown Prince of the Blues’, Sammy performed all over the world touring with Taj Mahal. He also appeared in several feature films and was always a crowd favorite here.

No funeral arrangements or obituary information was immediately available.
