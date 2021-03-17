7 Lady Trojans upset #6 Royals on the road

The LC Lady Trojans (6-3, 4-0), ranked #7 in the March 8 eurosports.com soccer poll, upset #6 Bleckley County Friday night on the road in Cochran. The Trojans won the second match of the night for an LC sweep. (Lamar remained at #7 in the latest poll. Bleckley dropped to #8.)
The girls match was tied 2-2 at the half but LC outscored the Royals 5-1 in the second half to take a 7-3 win. Freshmen Cara Bishop and Samiya Smith each had two goals and one assist to pace LC. Vanessia Byrd had one goal and three assists.
Adding single goals were Alaina Cato and Maci-Lauren Lanier. Deshunna Bowles added an assist for Lamar.
Paige Mayfield had four saves in the net for LC.
“The Bleckley crowd got loud and rowdy cheering on their team. It was the perfect atmosphere for a big region game. It was 3-3 with 15 minutes left and it felt like we caught our second wind. I felt like some of our freshmen grew up Friday night. This is by far the best Bleckley County team I have ever seen,” Trojan coach Wayne Calvert said.
In the nightcap, the Trojans (3-4-1, 2-1) brought home a 3-1 win. JT Moore had two goals while Josh Moore had one. Mikey Hernadez and Matthew Ctibor each had assists.
Lamar hosts Dodge County Friday at the LC soccer complex.
Daniel Navarro is an assist leader for the Trojans. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
