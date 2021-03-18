Man sought after allegedly shooting girlfriend

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for a 45-year-old man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the shoulder at Bedsole's Trailer Park off Trice Road at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Alvis Eugene Thomas is wanted for aggravated assault. He is described as a black male standing five feet 11 inches and weighting 165 pounds.
Thomas is considered to be armed and dangerous.
He fled the shooting scene in a gold Ford Crown Victoria with a drive-out tag. The car was later found abandoned in Griffin.
If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 770.358.5159.
More to follow...
