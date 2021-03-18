On Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 9:00 AM, the Lamar County Republican Party will convene Precinct Caucuses to elect Delegates and Alternate Delegates to the Lamar County Republican Party Convention. The County Convention will convene at 10:00 AM on April 17, 2021, at the same location for the purpose of electing county party officers and Delegates and Alternates to the Congressional District Convention and the State Convention. Additionally, the Convention will conduct all other business as necessary.
Both the Precinct Caucuses and County Convention will be held at (name and address of location) (city), Georgia. The County Convention will convene at 10:00 AM.
All Lamar County residents who are legally registered to vote and believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in this process.
The Third Congressional District Convention will convene on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:00AM Newnan, Georgia. The District Convention will be electing officers for the district and State Committee members for the next biennial. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the District Convention.
The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2:00PM on Friday, June 4, 2021, in a location to be determined and will elect state party officers for the next biennial, in addition to conducting all other business as necessary.
Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the State Convention .
For further information contact Ashley Gilles, Chairman of the Lamar County Republican Party, at 770-557-9277, or via email at [email protected]
GOP caucuses set
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks