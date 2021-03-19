/Unitedbank
Convicted killer Jennifer Clark in court. (File)

‘Snapped’ episode on Jennifer Clark airs March 21

Friday, March 19. 2021
An episode of the popular TV series ‘Snapped’ covering the murder of Donald Clark and the subsequent trial of his wife Jennifer Clark will debut Sunday, March 21 on Oxygen Network. The episode will air at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Jennifer Clark is serving life plus 60 years for beating Donald Clark to death while he slept and dumping his body in a Redbone cornfield.

The episode was filmed here last summer.
