Blood drive Thursday at First Methodist Church

A Red Cross blood drive will be held Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church.
The goal is 56 units. Last March, the local drive collected 61 units. The last drive here, held in January, collected 53 units.
The Red Cross will continue to test for COVID-19 antibodies. Those who have received the COVID vaccine are encouraged to donate blood. Red Cross personnel will need to know which vaccine blood donors received.
The drive is sponsored by the Barnesville Rotary Club. For more information, call the church office at 770.358.1494.
