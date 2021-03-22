Ms. Leanne Hager, age 59, of Barnesville, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Leanne was born in Tallahassee, Florida on Wednesday, December 6, 1961 to the late Ralph Sidney Hager and the late Jeanette Folsom Hager. She was also preceded in death by her beloved dog, Gypsy. Leanne worked at New leaf Greenhouse as a greenhouse keeper. She enjoyed going to the beach and looking up at the stars. Leanne loved animals.
Leanne is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bradley & Michelle Hager; children and son-in-law, Jennifer Weaver Aldridge, Michelle Weaver, Norman Weaver, Sarah & Justin Smith; grandchildren, Kaylie Aldridge, Savannah Aldridge, Dylan Coffman, Sarah Coffman, Flint Smith, Mason Smith; nephew, Ethan Hager.
A funeral service for Leanne Hager will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Williams-Westbury Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Birdsong officiating. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Hager family.