Mrs. Betty Ruth Oliver, age 91, of Milner, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Mrs. Oliver was born on Friday, March 7, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Roy Bloomer Morris and the late Leitha Mae Whittington Morris. Betty is also preceded in death by her husband, John Willard Oliver; son–in-law, Luther E. Bell, Jr. She worked at Carters as a seamstress and she loved going to Rock Springs Church. Betty loved her family, shopping, going to estate and antique sales, her cats, and had a great sense of humor.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Denise Oliver Bell (Grady Underwood); son and daughter-in-law, Kerry & Felecia Oliver; grandson, John Dustin Underwood; granddaughter and husband, Tara Leigh & James Glover; grandson, Kyle Oliver (Amanda Rose); great grandchildren, Gracie Rose and Kyle Oliver.
No formal visitation will be held at the funeral home, however, if you would like to stop by to pay your respects and sign the guest register, you may do so during regular business hours. A graveside service for Mrs. Betty Oliver will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Road Milner, Georgia 30257 or Eternal Hope Hospice, North 18th Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Oliver family.