Pamela Jeanine Collins of Americus, Georgia, daughter of the late Benjamin (Bennie) Alton Collins and Jeanelle Keadle Collins, passed away of a heart attack on March 4, 2021 at the age of 69 at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia.
She was born March 24, 1951. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Keith Collins of Americus, Georgia and sister, Melba Rita Medler of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Those who knew Pamela well were aware of her love for her dog, Jada, who was by her side 24 hours a day.
Pam is survived by her sister, Janis Olivia Collins Freeman, and her niece, Paige Olivia Freeman, of Los Angeles, CA, and her nephews Ronald Westley Medler of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Kevin Winston Medler of Auburn, Alabama. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a service at this time. She is loved and missed by all who knew her.