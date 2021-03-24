Diamond Trojans notch three victories

The LC Diamond Trojans won three of four games last week to up their record to 4-9 for the season.
On Tuesday, LC hosted SW Macon and rolled to a 12-2 win in a game shortened by mercy rule after four and a half innings. Jake Hutto started for LC and went three innings striking out five. Connor Vaughn relieved Hutto and got the save. He struck out four.
LC got 11 hits and committed only one error. Vaughn drove in four runs for coach Mike Oberg’s squad while Johnny Stone, Nathaniel Tidwell and Tanner Patterson had two hits each.
On St. Patrick’s Day, LC traveled to Taylor County and brought home a 7-3 victory. Caden Dewitt got the win for LC with Rhett Blount working in relief. Combined they allowed only four hits. Dewitt had four strikeouts.
On Friday, the Diamond Trojans traveled to SW Macon and again got a mercy rule win 11-0. Tanner Patterson went the distance on the hill for the win. He allowed only four hits and had nine strikeouts.
Talon Dender had two hits and drove in a run for LC. Tidwell and Paterson each had hits. Tidwell drove in two runs while Bayle English added an RBI.
On Saturday, Lamar traveled to Heard County for a non-region game and took its only loss of the week 10-2. The Trojans committed seven errors. Dewitt and Donavan Sanford pitched for LC. Blount and Tidwell had two hits each for the locals.
The Diamond Trojans host the Bleckley County Royals Friday at Aldora Field.
