Barnesville has been back in front of the camera and will be appearing on the the silver screen - or your TV screen - in various film projects.
The TV series ‘Restaurant Impossible’ filmed an episode downtown at Deraney’s Two City Tavern that had crews in town for most of last week.
Rapper Unfoonk (right) filmed a music video at The Old Jail Museum last week with officer Kyle Sims (left) and Cpl. Michael Blankenship of the BPD. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Film projects shooting here
