The March term Lamar County grand jury did not hear the case resulting from the ongoing probe into the Milner city council during its session earlier this month.
Towaliga circuit district attorney Jonathan Adams reported last week he, his staff and GBI investigators may recall the grand jury at some point to hear the case. Adams, GBI personnel and Milner mayor Andy Marlowe were to meet March 19 but that gathering was postponed at the behest of the GBI, Adams said.
Adams ordered the GBI probe May 18, 2020. On July 20, 2020, Marlowe asked the GBI to do a complete forensic audit of the city’s finances and that audit is ongoing.
Grand jury did not hear Milner probe case
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks