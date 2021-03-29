Mr. William Bert “Billy” Barnes, age 76, of Milner, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Billy was born on Saturday, September 6, 1944 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late William Hershell Barnes and the late Sara Louise Bankston Barnes. He was of the Baptist Faith and had a love for hunting, fishing, and gardening. Billy enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson making turkey calls and spending his time outdoors.
Billy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara J. Barnes; children and their spouses, Cindy and Charles Bennett, Kim and Buddy Presley, Jimmy and Angela Newman, and Scott and Renee Newman; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; cousin, Doug Tingle. In addition to his parents Billy is preceded in death by his brother, Henry Barnes and sister, Sandra Barnes.
A graveside service for Mr. William Bert “Billy” Barnes will be held at
3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Jackson City Cemetery with Reverend Donnie Skidmoore officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the cemetery one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted however those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Barnes family.