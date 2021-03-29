Mrs. Jimmie Claire Bartlett Tenney, age 91, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Sunny Grove Assisted Living.
Mrs. Tenney was born on Monday, September 9, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Warren Bartlett and the late Blannie Bush Bartlett. Claire is also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Stallings and husband, Roger Tenney; daughter, Linda White. She worked at Southern Bell/AT&T as a telephone operator. She was a member of Barnesville First United Methodist Church.
Claire is survived by her son, David Stallings; daughter and son-in-law Debra & Randy Matthews; granddaughter and husband, Denise D. & Kelvin Chute; grandsons and wives, Brian & Amy Matthews and Douglas & Abby Matthews; granddaughter, Ashley Odom; 8 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Claire Tenney will be held on Thursday, April 1st, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to John’s Place, Barnesville First United Methodist Church, 375 Thomaston Street Barnesville, Georgia 30204.
