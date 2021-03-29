UPDATE: Plane found in South Carolina. No injuries.
A search is underway for a aircraft that may be down in south Lamar County.
The FAA got an emergency call from a two-seat aircraft running low on fuel. Controllers vectored the plane to the Redbone air strip but it never arrived, according to sheriff Brad White.
"We had a plane take off from Redbone and search all of south Lamar County for it. Monroe and Pike are looking for it , too," the sheriff said. A helicopter also joined the search for a time but darkness has now limited the effectiveness of an aerial search.
The first call from the FAA came in at 7:02 p.m. Monday.
If you have seen or heard the plane of any evidence of it, call 911.
UPDATE: Sheriff White said there was no transmission from an emergency beacon locally. Such beacons are required on the vast majority of aircraft.
More to follow...
Updated: Search on for possibly downed aircraft canceled
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks