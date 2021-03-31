A strike team consisting of Lamar sheriff's deputies and GBI agents executed search warrants at a home at 123 Stafford Ave. in Barnesville Wednesday morning and arrested Henry Abreu who is no stranger to trouble with the law.
Deputies and EMS personnel load Henry Abreu into an ambulance at the scene of Wednesday morning's bust on Stafford Avenue in Barnesville. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Henry Abreu busted in Stafford Avenue drug raid
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks