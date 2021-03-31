/Unitedbank
Deputies and EMS personnel load Henry Abreu into an ambulance at the scene of Wednesday morning's bust on Stafford Avenue in Barnesville. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Henry Abreu busted in Stafford Avenue drug raid

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, March 31. 2021
A strike team consisting of Lamar sheriff's deputies and GBI agents executed search warrants at a home at 123 Stafford Ave. in Barnesville Wednesday morning and arrested Henry Abreu who is no stranger to trouble with the law.

#1 Concerned Parent on 03/31/21 at 09:34 AM
Time to ban him from Lamar County. Idiots like him never learn. Maybe he can do some real time.
