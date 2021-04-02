Due to inclement weather Sunday, the drive-thru Easter egg celebration at Summers Field Park was rescheduled. The event is now set for Friday, April 2 from 6-7 p.m.
Cars will enter on Houston Street from College Drive and slowly circle the park, stopping at each station. No foot traffic will be allowed. Have your Easter basket ready and outside the car window and candy will be delivered to you.
Four local churches are teaming up to make this event happen. They are First Baptist, First Methodist, Antioch Baptist and New Life Anointed Ministries.
Easter egg celebration rescheduled for today
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks